MISSOULA - An art exhibit that opened on Tuesday, displays large-scale portraits of women, including Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, to highlight the ongoing struggle for equality.
Missoula-based artist, Kristi Hager, started painting the portraits of woman in her life in 2017.
She said the title, "Kristi Hager: Equal, A Work in Progress," references the Equal Rights Amendment that has yet to be ratified into law.
"I thought that it would be passed in my lifetime and [I decided] I'm going to do a piece that addresses the Equal Rights Amendment and it being kind of in limbo," Hager said.
After painting family and friends, she decided she wanted to paint a hero, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Now by pure coincidence, it serves as an incredible way to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The event, with the portrait of Ginsburg, was planned and painted before her passing.
11 days since her death, she's now displayed among 19 other women.
"She worked so hard on reaching the legal end of reaching equality because as I say, what all humans want is social political and economic equality," Hager said.
Her portrait is placed in a way that draws people's attention when they first walk into the gallery.
All of the pieces are painted on large sheets of thin, cotton scrim. Hager said that was purposeful.
"I like the movement that when there's a little air moving, it sort of breathes a little life into the portrait," Hager said.
She said she was hesitant to do a portrait of Ginsburg because she didn't have any other famous people, but now she's glad she did.
The exhibit is in the Missoula Art Museum and will on display through February 21, 2021.
The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.