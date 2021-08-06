Local artist completes mural outside Mountain Line Transfer Center in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Mountain Line Transfer Center held a celebration on Friday to see the completed mural displayed at the south entrance.
Local artist, Stella Nall is a 23-year-old descendant of the Crow Tribe, and she drew inspiration from her heritage for the mural.
It's called 'Climate Conscious Creatures Wheel Toward a Sustainable Future.'
It displays animals native to Montana painted as bus creatures wheeling through the clean air, which ties into Mountain Line's goal to have a zero-tailpipe emissions fleet by 2035.
The colors of the wheels on the bus animals are inspired by the traditional Plans Medicine Wheel.
Make sure to check out the mural located at the Mountain Line Transfer Center in Downtown Missoula.