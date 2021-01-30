Big Sky Doc Film Fest Poster

Courtesy of Max Mahn/Twin Home Prints & Big Sky Documentary Film Festival

 Tessa Nadeau ABC FOX Montana
MISSOULA -- The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is just around the corner and as a way to 'set the tone' for this year's event, they've released the festival poster.
 
For almost every year of the festival, a local artist in Missoula is chosen to create the festival artwork, which is true for this year too. 
 
Local artist, Max Mahn, of Twin Home Prints, took on the job. He does artwork for musicians all across the country.
 
The festival's Executive Director, Rachel Gregg, said they wanted the artwork to capture this year's 'very different festival,' while not being 'heavy-handed' about it.

The outcome? Floating-head artwork, which Gregg said celebrates a lot of different perspectives. 

"It's whimsical, it's satirical, it's fun, it's beautiful too. I mean, we're just really excited with all the different ways we can work with his artwork to create other things for the festival," Gregg said, "and he's just incredibly talented. We love what came together." 
 
The Festival takes place virtually Feb. 19-28, on the Eventive streaming platform.
 
Check out the film lineup here.

Tags

News For You