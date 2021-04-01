MISSOULA, Mont. - A transportation center that many Missoulians take advantage of is getting a facelift.
Local Artist Stella Nall is painting a full-scale mural outside the Mountain Line Transfer Center.
On Thursday, she started getting her workspace ready to begin painting.
She said she's painted murals before, but never one like this one.
"Never on pillars before, but the last mural that I did is just a couple blocks over between Bodega and the new ZACC location," Nall said.
Over the next couple of weeks, she'll transform the four grey pillars that sit outside the south entrance of the center.
The mural will celebrate her Crow Tribe heritage and Mountain Line's commitment to sustainability.
The base of the pillars will be decorated with mountains.
"And then there's going to be like caterpillar-like creatures that are also buses made from native Montana animals, kind of happily rolling through the sky with very clean blue air," Nall said.
Mountain Line partnered up with the City of Missoula Public Arts Committee to find the best person for the job.
Operations Manager for the center, Jennifer Sweten, said picking Nall was an easy decision.
"After meeting with her and hearing her vision, her passion, we just knew this was the piece it had to be," Sweten said.
Nall's main goal is to make sure you like it and that it's message is understood.
"I hope it makes people smile and remember that we share the world with animals, so it's really important to take steps to live sustainably and care for the earth," Nall said.
Nall hopes to have it complete by the end of the month, but if you want to stop by and see her progress, just make sure you're wearing a mask and being mindful of her space while she works.