MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoulians are rallying up once again to show their support for Ukraine. By local artists pieces featuring 'Sunflowers for Solidarity' pieces for Ukraine at the Harvest Wellness Center.

Known as the symbol of Ukrainian national identity, art creators decided to put their passion for the arts from paintings, pottery, to handcrafted cutting boards with one common theme being sunflowers.

"It's just a big community of artists and artist lovers and participants so i thought, let's get the word out and see how people respond and the response has been full of love and excitement,” Kaley Burke, Director, Co-Owner of the Harvest Wholeness Center.

A success it’s been so far, by locals showing their support by purchasing pieces with all proceeds being donated to the Global Giving Ukraine crisis relief fund.

One Missoulian artist, Amy Coseo says offering her piece for the cause describes seeing her community come together like this as empowering,” said Coseo.

"This is strengthening and that this is something that people can either make something and whatever it is it's as an act of solidarity and it's an action of support and peacemaking in the world,” said Coseo.

As the sunflowers flourish throughout the center artists assure us, they'll continue to bring more peace and harmony for those who need it most. If you missed Fridays showing you'll have a chance the rest of the month to check out the art on display and donate for the cause.