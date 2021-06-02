A novel by a local author is going to the silver screen and some big names in Hollywood came out to the Big Sky to star in the new film.
John Savage and Blanca Blanco landed in Missoula Wednesday to get ready to start filming for "Eye for Eye".
Its a good old story of revenge, is how the author and director L.J Martin describes his novel Eye for Eye.
"There is a sheriff who owns a little ranch next to the town and the cattle king wants his ranch sends some guys to scare him off and it gets a little carried away, so he hangs up his badge and take the law into his own hands," Martin said.
You might just recognize the 'cattle king,' John Savage. He says he's excited to play the bad guy but didn't want to give away too much about his role
"Maybe the good guy wins maybe not," Saveage said.
The other big name, Blanca Blanco, says this will be a new role for her and she's ready to explore.
"I'm excited becuase I've always wanted to do a western and I like strong female characters and I think this is a perfect character for me," Blanco said.
Eye for Eye will be filmed in and around Missoula, highlighting the areas natural beauty.
"You will see a lot of rock creek and nine mile and there is no place more beautiful in Montana than nine mile in my estimation," Martin said.
Plus a lot of the filming will take place at Martins home and ranch in Rock Creek. As it turns out, the movie starts are star struck by Montana.
"I love it! I see so many trees and the people are so nice here, well compared to L.A. its totally different," Blanco said.
"Even there we don't have the glory of gorgeous countryside that you see in these areas of mountains and rivers," Savage said.
Blanco and Savage will be filming around the Garden City for the next three weeks.