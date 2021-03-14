Bakers and math enthusiasts unite, Sunday is March 14th, also known as Pi Day! Local bakeries in Missoula have been gearing up for 3-14 all week.
They made all of the classics, key lime, lemon meringue, strawberry rhubarb. and they even made some unique pies like Huckleberry crème pie and white Russian crème pie.
Both Bernice's Bakery and Morning Birds Bakery have been looking forward to Pi Day all year long, and they have been putting in some extra work to get ready.
"these last few days have been like 'Ohh you have free time? Make a pie," Morning Bird's Head Baker Mookie said.
Morning Birds is a newer bakery in town, they became popular at the Clark Fork Farmers Market and was able to open a store front in 2019.
"We have only been open as a retail for a year so we havnt had a pi day yet so we are really excited," Mookie said.
They made nearly 100 pie crusts in preparation for Pi Day, and now they get to see folks enjoy them.
"It is kind of a staple of this place so it is really fun to have a whole day just about pie," Mookie said.
Over at Bernice's, their bakers are just as excited for pi day but for a different reason.
"Its been at least 7 months since we have had pie by the slice on a regular basis," Bernice's Bakery Owner Missy Kelleher said.
Bernice's took pie off their daily menu last summer when they noticed they were having to throw out more pies then they were selling, but for one day, pie by the slice is back on the table.
"Its typically a busy day for us anyway and we anticipate it being about as twice as busy as a normal weekend," Kelleher said.
As folks line up for their turn to order their favorite slice of pie.