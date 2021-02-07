MISSOULA - Almost everyone has a Super Bowl tradition, whether it is a house party or watching the game at the bar, but this year with COVID-19 still spreading some traditions will have to change. Including the traditions held by local businesses.
The Press Box is known as the place to watch the big game.
"Usually, it’s standing room only, we do live give always, and a lot of specials and whatnot. Just trying to create a positive atmosphere for people to enjoy a game," Co-Owner James Jones said.
But this year the Press Box had to cut back on some of their traditions.
"You can’t stand you pretty much just have to sit, come in with your mask on and have a seat and someone will take care of you," Jones said.
While it is a big change from the last super bowl jones says its a change he has gotten used to over the last year
"Well we are prepared for it and just like every other bar and restaurant in town we have been dealing with it all of 2020 so it’s nothing new," Jones said.
He's just happy to see folks coming out to enjoy the game.