MISSOULA -- Montana has one of the highest fatality rates in the nation for deaths caused by impaired drivers, but one local business owner is helping change that.
Missoulian, Tom Allison wanted to help end drunk driving in the state, so he bought a bus, gave it a makeover, and now he's doing just that.
Allison owns Aspen Sound, so there's no doubt the bus has a great sound system, 4500 watts to be exact.
However, the reason behind why he built the bus in the first place is even better.
"I think the best way we've phrased it is, our atmosphere is built for fun but we're trying to accomplish something to you know, getting people home safely or transporting them around safely," Allison said.
Every part of the bus, from the upholstery to the LED lights and even the paint job was done by local businesses.
Up to 30 people can ride the bus for up to 12 hours and it can be rented for almost anything.
"Our biggest things is weddings. We've done a lot of weddings, we do do private events bachelorette parties, bachelor parties, birthday parties but weddings is kind of our bread and butter, where you're gonna have a large group that needs to be transported efficiently and responsibly," Allison said.
There's a DJ on the bus at all times and it's equipped with three large TV screens.
The bus also has coolers you can use to bring drinks on board, so the fun doesn't have to stop.
But as a new dad, safety means even more to Allison and he hopes Montanan's will see that.
"I hope that people can look at our bus and be like you know what, there are people that aren't on the road because of that bus, that are not posing a risk to my family," Allison said.
Allison is already working on a smaller bus, so that even more missoulians can stay safe. He's hoping to have it party ready by September or October.
