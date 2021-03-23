FRENCHTOWN, Mont --
Not only are some businesses able to work from home now but one company one local business is now using their home to help other businesses not only stay open but also thrive during the pandemic.
Big Sky Design owners Amanda and Jordan Knudson say they've seen businesses evolve into a new work flow through the pandemic -- and it's been eye-opening for both of them.
"Them understanding that process of how business works and them get to see all of the pieces of that... And watching a happy consumer be so thrilled with product and watching it from absolute start to finish and being out there in their mud and boots doing their portion of the job, but then watching Amanda sit and do the computer portion of the job and seeing me organize the hay and the feed and the equipment it takes and watching all these different aspects, said the Knudsons'.
Whether your office is now at home or still in the office -- the new ways you can expand you business. And its not just about incorporating a new work flow -- making adjustments to digital can be a challenge for some. Knudson also shares the new ways companies interact with their customers has now shifted to the digital realm now more than ever -- and that means companies can now alter their work flow in way they have not been able to before.
"They are talking to people face to face and now changing that to a digital method of communication is just, its another language it just another way of learning how to speak, ' Knudson
Working with others in the community -- Knudson said she's encouraged to see local businesses take this time to expand on their ideas in a new way.
"Business owners can take that leap of faith, they can say yup this is scary and this is hard but I think we can do this because this valley supports each other so well," said Knudson.
Now more than ever it is important now more than ever to keep the momentum going for these businesses. If you want more tips on how can change up your business, you can visit Big Sky Design at https://bigskydesignmt.com/.