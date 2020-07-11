MISSOULA -- Many businesses across the country have taken a financial hit due to the pandemic. However, the Downtown Missoula community raised money to support 73 local businesses.
The Missoula Downtown Foundation and 60 Missoula area businesses and individuals, raised $102,800 to keep local businesses afloat.
The foundation was created in 2010 to help generate funds for downtown Missoula and to raise money for those impacted by the pandemic.
Donors include First Interstate Bank, and First Montana Bank.
Owner of Clover in Downtown Missoula, Shannon Callaghan said her store is one of the 73 businesses that received money from the fund and said she couldn't be more grateful.
“Missoula’s an amazing community and to know that the funds for this program were donated by other Missoula residents and local companies, really shows that they believe in our downtown and supporting small businesses,” Callaghan said.
Finance and Administration Director for the Downtown Missoula Partnership, Robert Giblin, said he loves seeing local businesses support each other.
“The outpouring of support has been tremendous. Its been great to be able to support our small businesses, even if we couldn’t physically be in there to shop, dine, or have a drink," Giblin said.
And Giblin wants Missoulians to know this.
"We’re here to support them in their time of need. We’d like them to know that the foundation, not only through that support, but the foundation is an organization that cares very much for the well being of our downtown community and Missoula as a whole," he added.
Those who want to donate can send a check to the Missoula Downtown Foundation, located at 218 East Main Street, Missoula, MT 59802, or on the foundation's GoFundMe page.