MISSOULA -- The Missoula Downtown Association's gift cards turned out to be a big hit this year.
They sold over $400,000 in gift cards, an 18% increase from 2019.
Hide & Sole is one of six local businesses that saw more than $10,000 in MDA gift card sales.
The store's owner, Scott Sproull, said he's grateful for the support.
"The Downtown Association is taken, I think over a 150 stores and so we just happen to be in that top 5 or 6 and I'm very thankful for that," Sproull said.
A range of local businesses are getting sales through the gift cards, including the Good Food Store, Iron Horse and Grizzly Liquor.
Sproull said he thinks people are supportive of businesses like his, that take COVID precuations extra seriously.
"[It] just reinforced that we should keep being as careful as we can be so, we're downtown, they support those kind of businesses and they seem to support businesses that are very careful," he said.
More than 80 businesses recieved at least $1,000 in MDA gift card sales in 2020.
MDA's Marketing and Event's Director, Kristen Sackett, said 100% of the proceeds from the gift cards goes back into the local economy.
"The gift card acts like a debit card and then that money comes from that account and goes right to that business. So, it's not filtered through us, we don't take any percentage of those sales," Sackett said.
Sproull wanted the community to know that he's thankful for their support during the pandemic.
"For the people who use the gift cards here, thank you. Thank you very much. We count on that income, it helps us. It's very flexible, you can pick any item or shoe you want in the store so, we love the program," he said.
Any business in Missoula can become an MDA member, not just those located downtown.
Businesses interested in learning more can contact Membership & Events Director, Chelsee Kucera (Chelsee@missouladowntown.com).
To purchase a gift card, you can go to the Downtown Missoula Partnership's office, located at 218 E Main St., the MSO Hub, or online at the MDA's website.