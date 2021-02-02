MISSOULA -- The Associated Press recently put out a report, that said the sales of snowmobiles are skyrocketing across the country.
The General Manager of Russell Motorsports in Missoula, Mike Schroeder, said that trend is happening locally.
"It's the same all around, nobody really has anything left," he said.
He said they've sold around double the amount of snowmobiles this year than they did last year, likely because of the pandemic.
"It's just a way to get together with people where you're outside, you're safe, away, not having to wear your mask. It's just a big community thing," Schroeder said.
The managing owner of Maverick Motorsports, Brent Gyuricza, said they only have one in their store.
He said the majority of buyers are local, but people are coming from out of state too.
"We had a couple machines that we put up online and we had people from Portland show up the next day to purchase them because there was no machines available in the Pacific Northwest," Gyuricza said.
He said they're already taking pre-orders for next year.
It's not just snowmobile sales that are seeing a rise. Gyuricza said their total sales have increased by 20% this year.
"ATV's, side-by-side's, dirt bikes, snowmobiles. Sales have just been through the roof," he said.
He added that they would have sold more, but the pandemic caused production to slow down.
"Yamaha cancelled the majority of our snowmobile orders, which we had more demand than we've ever had before and we were only able to definitively fill people who had pre-purchased their machines," he said.
There's also not a lot of snow in Missoula right now, but Schroeder said that doesn't impact those who snowmobile.
"When there's no snow in the valley, that doesn't really mean much for snow mobilers. You are going way back into the back country around here. We don't have a lot of trail riders, it's the big mountain stuff. There's always snow to find, you just gotta look for it," Schroeder.
He said people can start pre-ordering snowmobiles for next year in March.