MISSOULA, Mont. - With holidays right around the corner, it's time to start thinking about that dinner grocery list. But, as meat prices increase across the country, your budget might need to increase too.
A report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics states that from October 2020 to October 2021, the price of meat, poultry and fish increased by 11.9%, the fastest increase since the 1990s.
Pattee Creek Market Butcher Brandon Kittle said some of those increases are shocking.
"Beef tenderloin has more than almost doubled. Just in like, what I pay for it and what I have to have it on the shelf at," Kittle said.
At Double K Ranch in Darby Owner Dillon Kouf said labor wages have gone up, which forced them to increase their meat prices. However, there are other factors as well.
"Shipping's gotten more expensive. Packaging material has gone up a lot and then from the ranching side of things, the cost of feed has gone up a lot. So, it costs a lot more to just raise the animals," Kouf said.
Kittle said they've started looking into local resources for meat because commercial resources are skyrocketing.
“A lot of the major agriculture companies right now are doing an interesting new program where they are creating long-duration what they call 'crisp housing' and so it allows them to buy more meat and stockpile it," he said.
But if you don't want to pay the price for a prime rib roast this Christmas, Kittle said there are cheaper options.
"There are a lot of cuts of meat that people don't think about when they consider making you know a Christmas dinner that are cheaper. Top sirloin has almost plummeted in half since the summer. Tri-tip has almost plummeted in half since the summer. So, there are absolutely cuts of meats out there that are fantastic," he said.