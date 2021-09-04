MISSOULA, Mont. - Local coffee shops are not only facing a worker shortage, but now are faced with supply order delays and a potential surge in coffee ground stock.
That's according to market's insider who says extreme frost in brazil's coffee growing region could affect next years crop, potentially sending price for coffee grounds to a near 30 percent increase for coffee materials for both local and corporate chains like Liquid Planet stores here in Montana.
"All of the liquid planets are grouped together and so it's one of those things until the main store says hey we need to increase our prices we stay as is basically, " said franchise store owner, Sarah Laursen.
As the cost for coffee grounds could go up in the future , so could the price you pay for a cup of coffee, more than what you originally budgeted for. Size options could also be limited on your next coffee run, which means you may have downgrade or upgrade your order.
"Right now that would be the biggest scenario we have run into; they want a certain size, and we just don't have it available because the manufacturers or the supplier can't get it and basically we just keep trying to order the product and hope that it comes in," Laursen said.
It all trickles down the supply chain from the manufacturers, to suppliers, businesses, and ending with customers. Right now there is no end date as to when these issues can be resolved, but until then you're asked to be patient as businesses work through these new challenges.