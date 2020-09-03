MISSOULA -- If you like to bike, walk or are wanting to get some exercise, there's a competition coming up that you might want to take part in.
Missoula in Motion is encouraging people to get to work in a more sustainable way through a competition called the Commuter Challenge.
The competition starts September 13th and goes through the 26th.
It encourages employees at Missoula work places to help curb greenhouse gas emissions in Missoula.
Missoula in Motion's Transportation Specialist, Margaret Hoyt, said that can be done in many ways.
"Telecommuting, biking, walking, busing, are all really safe modes right now that are super sustainable and will benefit Missoula," Hoyt said.
Hoyt said that Missoula is already susceptible to poor air quality from wildfire smoke.
"If we can combat some of that by eliminating the number of cars and the amount of traffic within the city, then we are all going to be breathing cleaner air," she said,
For many Missoulians, Commuting to and from work may look different this year due to Covid-19, but Hoyt said telecommuting is also beneficial.
"We know a lot of folks are still working from home, but we want to embrace that and normalize telecommuting. Telecommuting is a valid mode that combats congestion, improves air quality, even though a lot of us are being forced to do it right now," Hoyt said.
Businesses can sign up as a group until September 13th. The workplace that makes the most impact will receive an award.
Missoula in Motion has a commuter app called "Way To Go!," that allows participants to track their commutes. It also shows how much money they've saved and the amount of CO2 diverted from each trip.