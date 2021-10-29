MISSOULA, Mont. - As more people work from home, shop online and do things virtually, knowing how to keep your information safe is important now, more than ever before.
October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, so we wanted to give you some easy steps to follow to keep your accounts protected.
A local cybersecurity company, LMG Security, said cybercrime is a growing business. Cybercriminals want access to your emails because they can use them to get into all your other accounts. That's why you should hover your mouse over a link before you click on it, to see exactly where it came from.
LMG Security's Founder and CEO, Sherri Davidoff, said you should also use two-factor authentication.
"That means we're going to use a second way to check and make sure it's really you before you can get into your account. It's a bit of a pain in the neck, but it's way less of a pain in the neck than if you get hacked. So, use two-factor authentication whenever you can," Davidoff said.
She said you should also make sure to pick passwords that are unique and that doesn't necessarily mean it has to have random letters and numbers. She said there are cheap password managers that can remember your passwords for you.