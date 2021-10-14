MISSOULA, Mont. - Montana remains a hot spot for COVID-19, while most cases across the country are beginning to flatten.
Community Medical Center’s (CMC) Chief Hospitalist, Eric Larsen, spoke out on Facebook about the alarming situation taking place in CMC’s ICU.
"It is so incredibly hard to look into the eyes of a family, of a father, of a mother, right at the very end, and [have them] tell you that they regret not getting vaccinated,” Larsen said.
In the Facebook video, Larsen pleaded with Montanans to get vaccinated.
"The folks that we're treating here in the hospital, that are incredibly ill, and often dying, are more often the unvaccinated patients,” he said.
Larsen said more Montanan’s are coming to CMC requesting ‘do not intubate.’ He said he’s worked with doctors from other states, who said the request is unique to Montana.
"I truly believe that's due to us as Montana's enjoying our certain quality of life and outdoor activities and being active, and we would often rather die than give up that way of living,” he said.
But as cases increase, Larsen said there may not even be a bed available for you, should you need it.
"You are not always guaranteed a bed in our state and in our town. If you get in a car accident and need an ICU bed, sometimes they're full. Our ICUs been full consistently. Same with across town for the last two months now,” he said.
Larsen said the majority of people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 aren't vaccinated, that's why he's begging you to consider getting it.
Just visit the Missoula City-County Health Department’s website to get scheduled.