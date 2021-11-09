MISSOULA — A local hospital wants you to have all the facts when it comes to getting your kids the COVID-19 vaccine.
Community Medical Center pediatricians know that parents only want what's best for their kids. So, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday, November 18, they’re standing by their phones to make sure all of your questions and concerns can get answered.
Whether you’re calling to ask if it’s okay to wait to get your child vaccinated, or calling about the vaccine side effects, CMC’s Medical Director for Community Children’s, Dr, Lauren Wilson, said they want to help in any way they can.
"There's a lot of information out there about this vaccine and some of it's good information and some of it's not really accurate. I think parents have trouble sorting through that, and they have questions and that's super natural to have questions,” Wilson said.
On top of being a doctor, Wilson’s also a mom and with all the information she has about the vaccine, she knew what the best decision was for her family.
"I was really excited to get my own kids vaccinated and I think a lot of parents are, because we're hoping that getting enough kids vaccinated will decrease the transmission in schools, [and] will decrease the number of family members getting sick,” she said.
Wilson hopes speaking with a medical professional who knows the science behind the vaccine can help ease parents' concerns.
Just call CMC’s information line at 406-327-4770 to get your questions answered.
With winter holidays just around the corner, Missoula health officials said you'll want to start your child's vaccine schedule by November 19, in order to have them fully vaccinated by December 24.