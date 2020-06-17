MISSOULA -- COVID-19 has had many impacts on society, including the local economy.
On Wednesday, the Woman's Giving Circle of Missoula hosted a Webinar to talk about what those impacts are and what Missoulians might see as the economy opens back up.
In April 2020, Missoula's unemployment rate was up by 13.1%, an increase of ten percentage points from the previous four months.
Dr. Bryce Ward, the co-founder of ABJM Consulting and a Research Associate at the Institute for Inclusive Communities at the University of Montana, was the webinar presenter for the discussion and said the COVID-19 recession is different from others because two-thirds of the decline is in services such as restaurants or hair salons.
This is because fewer people are going out or working, and businesses had to shut down and or lay-off employees.
However, he said that in April, the personal savings rate rose to 33% since fewer people are spending money. This is roughly four times more than before.
Ward says there are some things Missoulians can do to help.
"Anything that we can do to keep the virus out of our community and/or prevent it from spreading in our community, we should be doing it because we [will] all get to have a lot more freedom and a lot more economic activity [if we do that]," Ward said.
He also said that getting support from Congress and supporting each other will help drive the economy. He added that he believes Missoula has already seen its biggest decline in the economy, but thinks it won't get back to normal until the virus is gone or suppressed.