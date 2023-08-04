BILLINGS, MT- After reports of an otter attack on the Jefferson River that left three women with injuries this week, we wanted to get some more perspective about wildlife behavior from a local expert. According to Jeff Ewelt, Executive Director of ZooMontana, otters are usually very reclusive animals so this kind of behavior is unusual.

However, he says the otter could have been acting out of protective instinct whether of its pups or a nearby food source.

With drought conditions, he also says there are more chances for people to come in contact with wildlife on the rivers.

If you see an otter on the river ahead of time he advised the best thing to do is get out of the water and go around the otters.

If you're caught in the crosshairs of one of the critters Jeff says the best thing to do is ‘square up.’

“If you find yourself in the worst-case scenario, everybody always wants to know what you do with particular animals if they do attack you. For example, if it was otters I got to say the best thing to do is fight back. You're bigger but you have to remember otters are crafty they're smart, but they have the advantage in the water, so if you're able to get out of that water that in most cases is going to help you obviously any kind of attack like that. So just be mindful move out of the way, and just move on.” Ewelt said.

He reminds people that wildlife is unpredictable not the cute cuddly creatures you might see on social media.

It's important to respect their space and keep your distance from wildlife of all sizes.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mont. - An otter attack on the Jefferson River resulted in three women getting injured and one hospitalized Wednesday evening.

Jefferson County Undersheriff James Everett told us the three women were attacked while they were floating on the Jefferson River.

Everett said he received the report of the attack at around 8:51 p.m.

One woman was life-flighted via helicopter to the hospital, and the other two women were treated on scene.