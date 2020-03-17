MISSOULA - One Missoula flower shop is spreading joy one flower at a time, despite having to cut hours of operation and staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are making sure that every employee is washing their hands frequently, all of our drivers wears gloves out on their deliveries and when they return we make sure they wash their hands as soon as they take their gloves off," Maisy Jam, a bouquet designer at the Bitterroot Flower Shop, said.
Jam added it's been a "crazy" few days.
"We're closing two hours earlier now," Jam added. "Instead of our full design staff, we're doing two designers a day rather than three to four, so all our designers have had their hours [cut] almost in half."
The Bitterroot Flower Shop is closing at 4 p.m. now, when they normally close shop at 6 p.m. Additionally, the store isn't allowing customers inside, and are asking people to wait outside.
Jam said the shop makes hundreds of corsages for prom season, but big gathering like dances are up in the air at this point. A decision school districts must decide. She said the business is seeing a lot less flower orders too.
"Weddings are huge money maker for us, and unfortunately a lot of couples have chosen to postpone or cancel their wedding during this time," she said.
The good news is, they're still delivering.
"We do have a cool gift section [with] candles, candy section and we do have all the stuffed animals and we're happy to deliver anything," Jam said.
She added now is the time to support local, Montana owned-and-operated businesses during this stressful time of uncertainty. Jam said the best way to do it is to send some joy.
"Plants and flowers really do spread the joy. We're taking every precaution to be safe, but we want to keep the joy flowing as much as we can," Jam said.
The Bitterroot Flower Shop is not delivering to nursing home because most don't allow it, however, she said they can deliver just about anywhere else, including hospitals.
You can order flowers for your loved ones by clicking here.