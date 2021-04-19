MISSOULA, Mont. -- As events make their way back to Montana, so does the flower business for Bitterroot Flower Shop in Missoula. Although around this time last year the shop flower shop wasn't always stocked up on flowers.
Bitterroot had to change up their strategy going forward just one year after the pandemic.
"Last year we were just re-opening after being closed for about a month, and we had to start from scratch with flowers, so when we closed it all happened really fast," said manager Marjorie Dula.
Dula said business is blossoming once again, with many events pushed back by the pandemic back on for this summer.
"First it was suppose to be last spring, then they were going to do it in the summer then in the fall and so a lot of those wedding we are doing them in the summer, which is great, " said Dula.
And with the demand for flowers growing the shop is revamping its business plan and partnering with local vendors and local farmers and marking a new business ventures.
And this may be their best year yet, with flowers already getting booked up.
"It's going to be a great year for us... It's been wonderful with our staff.. And a lot of people you know we have worked together .. and we have a lot of beautiful product both locally and things from other places coming in so it is going to be beautiful, "said Dula.
As major events and holiday celebration roll back to Montana you are recommended to plan ahead and call for bookings or reservations in the coming weeks.