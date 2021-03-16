MISSOULA -- A local tree removal company is getting a bad rap for cutting down non-native vegetation along the Clark Fork River Corridor.
The City of Missoula's Urban Forestry Department hired Headwaters Tree Care to remove trees and plants that don't belong along the river, from California island to the patio at Imagine Nation Brewing.
Co-founder of Imagine Nation Brewing, Robert Rivers, said foresters were screamed at, insulted and called names by people walking by who were angry that trees were being cut down.
City officials said they've had a lot of safety issues in the area due to the non-native plants and trees.
The vegetation makes it difficult for local law enforcement and first responders to access fires and river emergencies.
A lot of the species growing in the area re-produce from broken branches carried down the river, which crowds out native vegetation and removes habitat.
Rivers said he thinks the pandemic has caused people to jump to conclusions before they actually know what's going on.
"If they knew in this instance that these were invasive trees, that they were a safety hazard and that the city is going to plant new native species trees along the property, I would think that people wouldn't necessarily have so much of a problem with it," Rivers said.
The brewery posted on Instagram last week, asking people to leave the foresters alone.
Rivers said the area wasn't safe.
"There are many of these [trees] that were split and ready to break off, that could have been a safety hazard for people sitting on the patio. "So we thought, 'to be able to get rid of non-native species trees and to create a safer environment for our patrons, it was a win win,'" he said.
City officials said the area will be re-vegetated with appropriate river native plants that won't cause issues for law enforcement and first responders.