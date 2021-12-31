Local green card holders express concerns ahead of recreational marijuana sales

MISSOULA, Mont. - Recreational marijuana sales become legal in counties across Montana starting New Year’s Day, but some green card holders, like Justin Anderson, are concerned new demand won't leave enough stock for them.
"We are nervous about it getting hit hard, and coming in and not having the medicine you need and want. And so that's why I'm here today, to make sure I have some for the next week or so," Anderson said.
Some Missoulians aren't renewing their green cards since recreational sales will be legal, but with a 20% state tax and an additional 3% tax in Missoula County, Anderson said that's not an option for him.
"I do smoke every week and just the amount of tax I would have to pay would be way more than it would cost me to have my card," Anderson said.
Owner of Flower Dispensary in Missoula, Bobby Long, said Missoula's one of the smallest markets in Montana to go recreational and that's why it's hard to know what sales will be like because it's not comparable to states like Washington and California.
"It's kind of a challenge to predict what it's gonna be. So, we do have the ability to scale further in the future, just based on demand and so we're just going to monitor it closely in 2022 and see where it goes," Long said.
He added Flower Dispensary will be keeping a close eye on everything, to make sure that those who need it most are able to get it.
While Anderson's worried about getting what he needs, he's glad more people have the option to get it too.
"I'm really happy to see this go legal for everyone. I hope a lot of people get out and try it, and learn the benefits of it," he said.
Starting January 1, dispensaries can start selling recreational marijuana between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.