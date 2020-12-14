Local group pushes to raise money to bring back Santa Flyover tradition

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH. * WHERE...BUTTE/BLACKFOOT REGION, BITTERROOT/SAPPHIRE MOUNTAINS, MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS AND LOWER CLARK FORK REGION. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&