Local group pushes to raise money to bring back Santa Flyover tradition

MISSOULA - Right now one local Facebook group is one step closer to bringing back a Missoula tradition just in time for the holidays.
What started as one woman's idea to bring back the Santa Flyover tradition has been really embraced by the community and now they're one step closer to seeing Santa fly through the sky before Christmas.
The Facebook group "Bring Back Santa Fly-Over" has gained over 1,500 members and they were able to track down the LED Santa, fix it up, find a pilot and now they are on a race against time to raise enough money to cover all of the costs.
Although this is a big project, it is a tradition people have been wanting to see again and they say it will really bring back some holiday cheer in a year when we really need it.
"If we see him fly, it will be perfect," said Lynn Lease, Bring Back Santa Fly-Over group founder. "I'm so excited to hopefully see some pictures and videos of kids around our community getting to see him fly and see what the magic is like through their eyes, and I know through my kids, I'll be crying."
Right now the goal is to raise $10,000 for a two hour flight that would happen on the evening of Dec. 19. The money would cover costs for the pilot, permits and other fees that restoring the Santa has collected.
If you are interested in donating to the cause you can head to the Missoula Downtown Foundation online and the community needs to reach this financial goal in order to get Santa into the air. All of the donations are due on Dec. 15.
After talking to Lease, she didn't expect this much traction to be made in such little time and she says she is extremely grateful for everyone's support thus far, and she couldn't do it without the help from the community and the Missoula Downtown Foundation.