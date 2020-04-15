Missoula City-County health officials said the local healthcare system is set up to take care of people who live in the area, and an influx of visitors from outside of Montana could put the whole community at risk.
It's not just A-list stars like Kelly Clarkson and Justin Timberlake escaping to their vacation homes in Montana, but also out-of-state residents hunkering down under the Big Sky.
"We certainly don't want to encourage people from outside of Montana to come to Montana," Missoula City-County Health Department Covid-19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr said.
However, an email sent from a luxury resort 30 miles outside Missoula seems to allude, using phrasing like "If you've done all you can to stay levelheaded in your neck of the woods, try coming to ours."
The managing director of The Resort at Paws Up Steve Hurst said in an email to ABC FOX Montana reporter Stella Sun, "We have had a few couples that have come to shelter and/or quarantine in our isolated homes."
Farr said health officials are talking with businesses in the hospitality and tourism sector. She said Paws Up is following Covid-19 guidelines.
"It sounds like [Paws Up] is following all the right protocols," Farr said. "They are asking people that come to visit to quarantine themselves for 14 days. [Guests] have to stay in the room during that time. They have their food delivered to their door."
The 14-day quarantine for out-of-state visitors is a directive Gov. Steve Bullock issued on March 30.
Hurst said via email the resort is abiding by directives issued by Bullock writing, "we are focused on following our Governor's thoughtful leadership along with the Missoula County Health Department's incredible and informative partnership."
Farr said Missoula healthcare providers are normally prepared for an influx of visitors during peak tourism season in the summer, but not this soon.
"Our healthcare systems, they may not be prepared for an influx right now," Farr said. That could put Missoula county residents at risk because our healthcare systems are set up so that they are, they got the capacity for the people who live here year round."