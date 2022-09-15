MISSOULA, Mont. - As your hometown election headquarters we're looking ahead to what we can expect on the Missoula county election ballots in November.

The Missoula County Fairground will be a new addition to the county ballots, something local leaders have pushed for the past four years.

This would be a $90 million bond over the next 20 years, based on the 2021 tax year home values, it would cost property tax owners in home values ranging from $100,000 to $200,000 between $7 to $15 each year.

The bond would allow a new indoor livestock arena, improving the function of both their 4-H and FFA exhibits. For the youth, this is a big bonus considering both have shared the same facility limiting their resources.

"Having this new pavilion, it's not just going to be another facility on the grounds or just cost more for the taxpayers but it's going to benefit the kids of today so they can build a better tomorrow for everybody,” said 4-H youth leader Gus Turner.

Something a long-term fairground historian RamonaHoltis all worthwhile.

"If I could wave my magic wand, we would have a gorgeous Ag facility that would not only serve the Ag community but it could serve the rest of the public,” said Holt.

Keep in mind nothing is official until those votes are counted, finalized, and later made official once they go to canvass, and if passed we could see those changes roll out soon after.