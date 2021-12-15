MISSOULA, Mont. - With lumber prices already skyrocketing, we're now learning with recent flooding in the pacific northwest is now impacting a shipment that was originally planned to arrive in the coming weeks, now those orders face even more delay. Presenting aa new challenge for Montana stores and contractors who were already struggling to keep up with a supply and demand.
Boyce Lumber in Missoula, says the product coming from Teal Jones saw weeks of damage on lumber, making it not available to distribute to other retailers across the country.
And still with little to no inventory, Boyce sees those orders pushing shipping and delivery dates back another 12 to 20 weeks.
General manager David Boyce also stressed the ongoing challenge around this time and how weather in other areas can trickle down to our access to lumber.
"All that manufactured lumber was probably going to distribution and retail yards, like myself.' He goes on to say "it's just massive, I don't know how many thousands of lumber units were destroyed but with all this flooding, it's a total loss, and a huge mess...Having an industry take a hit that is already stressed like that is not good," said Boyce.
Right now, as businesses navigate this developing situation you're asked to expect more delays. If you see what you need available -- you're strongly encouraged to buy it as soon as possible. As always plan ahead and communicate with your retailers of any upcoming and unexpected changes that may occur.