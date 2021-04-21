MISSOULA, Mont. - There's no doubt that running a race is a challenging experience but having a racing buddy can keep you motivated.
That's the case for a local mom and her daughter.
Heather and her daughter, Bethany Lourick are putting on their racing numbers and taking part in the YMCA's annual Riverbank Run.
After moving from California in December, the Lourick's got involved with the YMCA to stay active.
Heather Lourick said that's how it all started.
"We learned about the running class and my daughter, and I decided to just show up and try it out," Heather Lourick said.
With encouragement from their YMCA running coach, Dennis Bender, they signed up for the 5K Riverbank Run.
Bethany Lourick said training isn't always easy.
"When we have to run a lot of miles it hurts...a lot," she said.
However, her mom said the pain is worth the time they get to spend together.
"I feel really positive about it. I'm really glad I can experience this with my daughter. When we have a tough day, we can encourage each other and that's been great. I'm glad we'll have this to share," she said.
The Riverbank Run's in-person event was cancelled last spring.
Race Director, Keri Mchugh said it's the kick-off to summer and race season.
"We're really happy to have it back, not only in the spring but we are keeping the virtual option," Mchugh said. "We're really excited to be able to host the event in-person this year," she said.
The Louricks will be racing on Saturday at Playfair Park Behind the Y.
If you're thinking about signing up, Bethany Lourick has some advice.
"You just have to really train hard for it and just sign up and keep training," she said.
You can still sign up online.
The race is open to all ages and abilities, so grab your mom, your daughter or anyone else, if you want to build endurance while building your relationships.