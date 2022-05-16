MISSOULA -- Flooding season hasn't hit Missoula yet, but local officials want residents to get prepared before it's too late.

Residents can make their own sandbags at Fort Missoula. Missoula County officials put sand and bags on the side of 'D' road near the Northern Rockies Heritage Center.

Director of Missoula County's Office of Emergency Management, Adriane Beck, said seasonal mountain snow melt-off has been slow.

"Right now, what we're expecting, and what we're anticipating is that our flood season will probably still occur here in Missoula County but it might be a little bit later that it has historically been. And that's predominantly due to the fact that we've had a relatively cold spring," Beck said.

She added those who live in low-lying areas next to the river should be hyper-vigilant in paying attention to the river.

"The riverbed changes every year and so where we've seen water in the past, we should expect to see water again this year, but also always account for the unknown," she said.

So, the bottom line? You can never be too prepared.

"Protecting your home from flooding can take a significant amount of effort. Placing sandbags is laborious and so, we wanted to make sure we gave people ample opportunity to get that done ahead of rising water," she said.

Beck's also encouraging everyone to sign up for Smart911.com to get emergency alerts about possible flooding in your neighborhood.

If you plan on filling sandbags, make sure you take a lot of breaks and rink plenty of water so you don't overexert yourself.