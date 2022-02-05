MISSOULA, Mont. - Nationwide anti-war organization CODEPINK is calling for a protest demanding the U.S. to commit to diplomacy with negotiations going forward, instead of threatening military action.
This comes after the Biden administration announced the deployment of 3,000 troops to eastern Europe.
Missoula organizations like the Jeanette Rankin Peace Center, Veterans of Peace, and Women in Black ask Missoulians to join them in solidarity in what they say is a call for peace on Earth.
Assuring their thoughts are heard about what's happening in eastern Europe right now.
"We're all here for one particular purpose and that is here to announce our support for peace and support for anti-war," said Carel Schneider, a member of Women in Black.
"I think just to re-assure the thing that not everybody is pushing for aggression and stuff and people are concerned and hopefully they think about that,'' said former war veteran Dexter Aspevig.
"Any war brings destruction in a variety of manners from the soldiers and their families, the people on the ground to the supply chains that are impacted, with code pink its really just asking for us not to turn into another war, we just left one for 20 years and we'd like to see something done differently," said Jacqueline Flewellen, director, Jeanette Rankin Peace Center.
CODEPINK has prompted more rallies across the nation over the weekend in efforts to spread the message of peace, together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.