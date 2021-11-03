MISSOULA, Mont. - As top health officials across the nation gave Pfizer the green light to vaccinate children ages 5-11, local health officials took to social media this week, encouraging parents across the nation to vaccinate their children.
The Missoula City-County Health Department's Facebook page filled up with posts that shared information from experts across the country. But, parents in and around Missoula are split when it comes to giving their children the COVID-19 vaccine.
Missoula mom, Katy Walter, said it's her duty as a mom to vaccinate her six-year-old.
In this Twitter post, Walter shared a picture, right after her daughter got vaccinated.
"I just want to make sure that when or if she gets COVID, that she's protected from a serious infection that can happen," Walter said.
But, Christa Couture has five kids under seven and said she wants to let natural immunity run its course.
"I feel like it's my duty as a parent and let my child be a child and not interfere with how their body is supposed to grow," Couture said.
Public Information Officer for the Missoula City-County Health Department, Hayley Devlin, said the decision is ultimately up to parents, but they encourage all parents to talk to their health providers before choosing what to do.
"Working with facts is really important when it comes to your child's health and we don't want anybody using disinformation, or information they found from a Facebook group or a blog, to make such a critical decision regarding their child's health," Devlin said.
For Couture, her family's decision comes down to their faith.
"We'd rather just let God handle getting sick. Like we're supposed to get sick, and not do anything to counteract that," Couture said.
But Walter felt differently.
"I think it's my job to help her feel protected and us be protected as a family too, and her loved ones that she interacts with."
The Health Department plans to start vaccinating kids 5 and up on Monday, Nov. 8. Visit their website to sign your child up.