MISSOULA, Mont. - Every kid looks forward to unwrapping their favorite toy on Christmas Day, and while toys are meant to provide entertainment, they can also be a hazard.
Pediatrician for Community Children's Primary Care Pediatrics, Dr. Lauren McGovern, said she's seen a number of toy-related injuries in her career.
So, before you put presents under the tree, there are a few things you'll want to be aware of if you have small children.
That includes toys that have small pieces which could be a choking hazard or toys that have strings longer than one foot long that your child could accidentally wrap around their neck.
She also said it's good to look at the age on the box, before letting your child play with the toy.
"For instance, we've got a set of magnets here. This one is for six years and above, making sure that you're looking at [it] and then using your good sense judgment of saying, 'is this a toy my child can interact with?'" McGovern said.
A report released by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said that in 2020, there were nearly 80,000 toy-related injuries reported, just in children four and under.
McGovern said, sometimes the injuries can happen when your child gets toys from other family members or friends.
"I encourage parents to look at the presents that's being given to them from other families because some parents don't recognize that a toy might not be age-appropriate just yet," she said.
She also suggested simply playing with the toys with your child.
"The most important thing is that you're sitting down to engage with them and to play at their level with things that they can age-appropriately enjoy," she said.