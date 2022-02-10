MISSOULA -- A record company in Missoula said they're turning lemons into gold after the building their storage unit was in caught fire in January, causing water damage to dozens of boxes of records.
Ear Candy Music salvaged most of their new vinyl and now they're holding what they call a 'fire sale.'
Saving the records was a long process. They had to take the shrink wrap off of each record, separate the jacket from the record and inner sleeve, and air dry them with fans for about a day.
They said the records haven't been played and are essentially brand new, despite varying degrees of water damage to the covers. Some of the records would have been around $300 but now cost less than $100 because of the damage.
Owner of Ear Candy Music, John Fleming, said he had the records in storage to save space in the store, but that wasn't the only reason.
"Part of my retirement plan was putting all these records away and finding the ones that had appreciated and after I closed down the store at some point, then just spending my days just on the computer listing records on Discog," Fleming said.
Georgena Oldperson was arrested for allegedly setting the building on fire. She's been charged with Felony Arson by the Missoula County Attorney's Office and has a pretrial hearing set for March 1, 2022.
