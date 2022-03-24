MISSOULA, Mont. - One Missoula resident is using her passion for wildlife to try and help Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks (FWP) make the community “Bear Smart.”
This comes as FWP officials said bear sightings have become more common around Missoula in recent years.
FWP officials have identified 25 areas around Missoula that chronically attract bears, including in the North Hills where a grizzly mama bear and her three cubs live.
Local resident, Blake Nicolazzo's desire to keep those three grizzlies safe is what motivated her to get involved.
"We need these bears to be productive and breeding and living the rightful life of peace that they have every right to enjoy," Nicolazzo said.
She's working to help FWP and a local group called Missoula Bear Smart fund projects to make problematic areas, like around dumpsters and other garbage collection sites bear-resistant.
Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks' Region 2 Bear Manager, Jamie Jonkel, said they need to take preventative steps to keep everyone safe.
"We found that the only way to solve those attractant sites is to contain them within a bear-resistant enclosure that's either electric or electrified or has a roof," Jonkel said.
He said in recent years, more bears have been making their way into neighborhoods, instead of staying on the outskirts of town.
"That behavior developed because they learn what garbage was on the edges of town. So in the perfect world, if you have everything clean around the edges, in essence, you have an invisible fence, a behavioral barrier," He said.
But these projects cost money that FWP doesn't have. So, Nicolazzo is calling on Griz Nation to help out.
"When you're at Griz stadium and you're watching the athletes run out onto the field and you're just so, it's impressive and it really hits you. Let's transfer that beautiful energy into protecting the real thing," Nicolazzo said.
FWP officials said there are some things you can do around your own home to help out like keeping your garbage can inside your garage and taking down your bird feeders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.