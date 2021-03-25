MISSOULA -- A local private school recently packed up their home in the rattlesnake and moved into a brand-new facility.
The Missoula International School opened up its $10.5 million home in February.
The Spanish-immersion school offers education starting in preschool and up through 8th grade.
They're now located at 800 S Third St. W in Missoula.
The new school opened last month, but only the 4th through 8th graders have moved in so far.
There are currently 160 students enrolled but could fit up to two hundred if it weren't for the ongoing pandemic.
MIS teacher, Cally Felstet said trying to teach in the old school with poor ventilation in a pandemic was more than just a struggle.
"At our old school we had to have the windows open, which in the winter was kind of hard. Moving students around so they weren't cold that was kind of an added challenge. Keeping the doors open and making sure people were spaced out enough," Felstet said.
The 27,000 square foot building includes bigger classrooms, an art room, a project room, a library, a multi-purpose room and more.
MIS Principle, Julie Lennox, said she hopes the new location helps bring more awareness to the school.
"We wanted to locate more centrally in the city so that we were more integrated into the city. We've been tucked away at the base of Mount Jumbo, which is a lovely, beautiful spot, but I think a lot of people didn't know us, so we wanted to be more central," Lennox said.
It's been a five-year project and MIS teacher, Ibrahin, has been in it since the beginning.
"It was amazing to be the teacher to use this classroom for the first time, I am so grateful about that," he said.
They've raised over half of the total cost of the building, most of which came from current and former families of the school.
Felstet says she's grateful to experience the end result of their generosity.
"We're the first teachers, in these beautiful classrooms that were made specifically for our kids, at our school, which is a pretty amazing experience," she said.
The school is currently enrolling new students for those interested.