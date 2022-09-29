MISSOULA, Mont. - Dozens across the state from businesses, breweries, utility companies and marketing businesses came to set up shop and talk beer at the Montana Brewers Association Conference.

Connecting and sharing the challenges and areas where they’re striving, all to strengthen the brewery industry as we know it.

Some local business owners like Hannah Talbott describe the last few years as having been “a wild ride.”

"We were really fortunate to come out of the pandemic in a pretty good position, but we're definitely feeling some pressures just of supply chain issues, whether that be with cans, CO2 or pricing increases. We've seen that across the board from all of our suppliers, and then obviously as everyone is dealing with this as well, we've definitely have had our labor shortages as well,” said Talbott.

As breweries are considered to be the heart of some Montana cities' economies, that's why opening the space again for everyone in this beer industry to rally and brainstorm ways to succeed was long overdue.

And for our locally owned breweries, thriving together is what it's all about.

"We're a bunch of entrepreneurs that are really passionate that grind it out every day we're small business owners and I'm really proud of what we've been able to accomplish, in our industry and we keep growing and we keep expanding as an industry, I'm just really proud of everything we've been able to do"

This conference kicked off Thursday, but you'll still have the opportunity to hear from keynote speakers, and talk it up our breweries and events finish off this weekend at Caras Park for a good old Montana tasting.