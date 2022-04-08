MISSOULA, Mont. - In partnership between the Missoula Human Trafficking Task Force and our community organizations, through the ‘Red Sand Project’ initiative locals filled in the gaps along our sidewalks to bring awareness to the nationwide human trafficking crisis happening right now.

They decided to spread red sand along the streets to symbolize the many victims who have fallen through the cracks and those that often go unnoticed. And for community leaders like Sheyla Beaumont as part of the more vulnerable population, she shared why for her it's important now more than ever to bring awareness to the cause.

"Human trafficking has been in Missoula for years and a part of country, indigenous persons were 10 percent of the population but we represent 40 percent of human trafficking victims,” said Beaumont.

That's why the Volunteer Chairman with the Missoula Human Trafficking Task Force Dave Bell, says the county's efforts to shine light on this global issue will continue to be a part of their initiative within the red sand project... Providing awareness, education and resources to those who need it the most.

"We have a strong community that is dedicated to eliminating human trafficking, it's a big task but we're on it, 100 percent in,” said Bell.

And the message continues on as organizers assure community members more events under 'The Red Sand Project' are currently in the works.