MISSOULA, Mont. - As St. Patricks' Day festivities gets underway across the state. Many folks are getting a head start with the annual friends of the Irish Studies in the West banquet. Community members shared why one day of celebrations wasn't enough to mark the occasion.
"St. Patricks' day it's not simply Irish, it's kind of an international festival and it resignates with the Irish all over the world," Traolach O Riordain.
"An Irish kid growing up in Montana it's always been a proud heritage and something we've always celebrated and been very proud of, growing up in butte it was always a big day and a day for family to get together with friends and just celebrate all things Irish," said John Malia.
"I often say that Montana is most Irish place in Ireland and never mind in the united states because you see such great examples of Irish culture," said Sean O Conaill.
It took a full day to mark the occasion, starting at the well-renounded St. Francis Church, heading to downtown Missoula for an Irish whiskey tasting, and ending the day with traditional Irish pipers as people come together for the annual banquet used to fund the Irish studies program at the University of Montana. Locals shared today's inspiration, 'celebrating their past, and building for the future.'
"I think the history and culture of Ireland is so important and I don't want it to be lost and not only for people of Irish descent but for all of no matter where we come from," said Kerry Callahan.
Locals hope as we look ahead into more St. Patrick's day festivities, we carry the same spirit for the next generations to come.
"What you see happening with the music and the dance, especially because we have a lot of families come here and kids come here, they'll ask about the culture and the heritage . These celebrations are important in terms of restoring a legacy to the next generations who will hopefully cherish it like we do," said O Riordain.
