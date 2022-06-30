MISSOULA, Mont. - We're seeing folks across Montana share how they're feeling following last week's Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, the right to an abortion at the federal level.

Usually, we see folks head to the streets to protest, but this time we're seeing Montanans take to social media. Just over 4,000 people have already signed up for Facebook groups like the Montana March for Reproductive Rights' to organize and continue those conversations to provide support

"I think a lot of us started organizing when the draft came out and so we had plans in place for what to do when it became official and we tend to start with a protest because it's the easiest way to get minded people together and to start making those connections,” said Great Falls community organizer Jasmine Taylor.

Former Montana House Representative, Kimberly Dudik is stepping in to help folks understand what happens now, including those questioning the future ahead, and that starts Friday with a free public forum.

"This of course came about because I thought that people needed to know what is at risk but also what they can do at a state and local level to protect abortion access even if they are in a state that is trying to restrict that access,” said Dudik.

The virtual option allows more people to get involved in the bigger conversation to understand what happens next at the local level.

For folks looking for more information, there will be an online seminar tomorrow afternoon led by Dudik, you can click here for further details.