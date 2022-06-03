MISSOULA, Mont. - With the aftermath of yesterday's 20-hour police standoff, neighbors say they couldn't be more relieved this is all over and ended ultimately with the suspect Scott McKinney taken into police custody.

Missoula Police responded to the 100 block of Black Pine Trail Wednesday evening after receiving several 911 calls about McKinney. That's when McKinney locked himself inside his residence and refused to cooperate with the police.

Police called additional agencies to the scene including swat teams from outside the Missoula County area. McKinney was eventually arrested yesterday evening on charges of assault with a weapon and remains in police custody.

We spoke with one local Alec Natz, who had his wife and mother-in-law in the area at the time and says he's happy to see this situation resolved and no one was seriously hurt.

"She said that she just heard gun shots and flash bangs all day, she thought they were gun shots but like I said before I'm so happy that it was all non-lethal methods and our city police force did everything without a single shot being fired,” said Natz.

Police are not releasing further details on exactly what happened. However, neighbors we spoke with say they last saw McKinney waving a gun and shouting to drivers passing by in the earlier hours on Wednesday.

Right now, police can't confirm any further details on the events that led to the standoff as the investigation is still underway. We'll be sure to bring you the latest as more information becomes available.