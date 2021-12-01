Locals work to continue Santa Flyover tradition

MISSOULA, Mont. - A group of locals in Western Montana is working to continue a popular tradition after its big return last year.
The Western Montana Santa Flyover is fundraising to make sure Santa is clear for takeoff again this holiday season.
The LED Santa is back in Missoula after spending the summer in storage in Arlee and will be ready for its flyover after minimal repairs, like fixing up Rudolph's nose.
Organizers say overall, Santa's in good shape.
However, they're aiming to raise about $5,000 to cover the cost of repairs, the flight and also set them up for upgrading lights in the future.
Organizers are partnering with local businesses, but they're also asking for help from the greater Missoula community.
After last year's generosity, they're hopeful for more success.
"Hearing those kids out there yelling and screaming at the flight was unbelievable," Brian Lease, one of the organizers, said. "It was something beyond words, I just don't have words for it."
As for when the flyover will happen, it's too soon to say because it depends on the weather.
However, organizers are aiming for sometime between December 17 and 23.
The route will be the same as last year.
To stay up to date on when Santa's flyover will happen, "like" the new Western Montana Santa Flyover Facebook page. This is different from last year's Facebook group.
Donations are collected through the Missoula Downtown Foundation and can be made here. Under "Project," select Santa Fly Over.