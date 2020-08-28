MISSOULA- Logjam is discontinuing the Drift project and focusing its financial resources and energy on preserving their existing venues and sustaining current business.
The development of the event center, hotel and condominium project that was planned within the Riverfront Triangle district has been discontinued due to the financial impact of COVID-19 Logjam says.
On their website, they added that their revenue in the second quarter declined to 1.3% of what was earned during the same period in 2019.
“We are grateful for the continued support of Missoula and look forward to bringing live entertainment back to our community in a safe and responsible fashion. We hope the best for the City as it works to find the most appropriate use for the Riverfront Triangle property,” Logjam wrote.