MISSOULA, Mont. - Local entertainment company Logjam has signed a multi-year agreement with world's top live entertainment company Live Nation, Logjam announced Monday.

In a release, Logjam said the new affiliation will provide a combination of Live Nation's entertainment resources with Logjam's local knowledge and outlook for Montana's music scene.

Live Nation is investing into Logjam, while the Checota family will still be the owners of Logjam and manage everyday operations--allowing majority of the Checota's net profit to stay in Logjam, under the agreement.

“Out of state national and regional promoters are already actively promoting in venues around the state. This new partnership will allow Logjam to remain competitive as a Montana-based promoter and will retain our event booking, marketing, management and, most importantly, 100 percent of our staff locally. Our new partnership will also provide Logjam access to an incredible artist network and will provide additional capital to improve existing venues and explore opportunities in other Montana regions. Logjam gains the expertise and resources of a global promoter, while day-to-day decision making will remain unchanged. The current Logjam team will continue to manage all major operating decisions such as entertainment buying, staffing, staff wages, ticket pricing and concession pricing,” Nick Checota, president of Logjam, said in the release.

The release from Logjam said the Live Nation affiliation will focus on entertainment operations and promoter activities, the Checotas will still own the entirety of the Wilma and Top-hat venues.

Two venues designed, developed and built by the Checotas, the KettleHouse Amphitheater and ELM, will keep long-term ground leases with their respective local land owners.

“We now have access to world-renowned entertainment resources, while maintaining our current management team and all of our more than 300 local staff. The structure of this partnership allows Logjam to retain its culture and continue to operate with the same ethos and spirit that we always have,” vice president of marketing for Logjam, Ryan Torres, said in Logjam's release.

“As the Montana entertainment industry becomes increasingly competitive with national companies entering the market, this partnership allows us to remain Logjam while having the support and resources of a global promoter. Working with our new partners, we will be able to attract more entertainment to Montana, particularly in genres we are eager to expand such as country, rock and comedy,” Alanya Wissink, entertainment buyer for Logjam, said in Logjam's release.