MISSOULA - Music is slowly making its way back to Missoula with Logjam Presents announcing they are hosting a concert Friday, Sept. 25, the first since the the pandemic began in March.
The Wilma Cabaret: Missoula Jazz Collective is happening at The Wilma in downtown Missoula. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
"With high ceilings, ample space for social distancing, and one of the best ventilation systems in the state," The Wilma's Facebook event page reads, "the Wilma provides a unique opportunity for Missoulians to support local musicians in a safe and comfortable environment."
Tickets are available now.
Logjam offers additional information on their safety measures, protocols and ticketing.