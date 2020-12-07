Update: Dec. 8, 1:08 p.m.
MISSOULA - The burglary suspect who lead law enforcement on a manhunt in the West Riverside and Bonner area has been arrested Tuesday.
According to a release from MCSO, Treylind James Lafley, 19, surrendered to detectives around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
MCSO says they believe Lafley and Scout Moon French, 19, arrested Monday, are are the two suspects involved in more than a dozen thefts and a home burglary occurring last week in Lolo.
MCSO says there are no other suspects as of right now.
MCSO adds detectives will go through all the stolen property and give it back to the victims.
Update: Dec. 8, 9:37 a.m.
According to MCSO's release Treylind James Lafley, 19, is believed to be involved in more than a dozen thefts and a burglary recently reported in Lolo.
MCSO writes shortly after executing Lafely's search warrant Monday night, they received a report of an active burglary on Cambridge Road and Highway 200 East.
MCSO says they initially believed the burglary involved Lafley due to the proximity of the executed search warrant, but now think the two incidents are unrelated.
Law enforcement asks that residents in that area secure their vehicles and property until further notice. Residents are cautioned not to approach the suspect and to immediately call 911 to report any suspicious activity.
MISSOULA - The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are currently tracking a suspect who is believed to be armed and dangerous in the area behind West Riverside in Bonner.
The sheriff's office says just before 6 p.m. on Monday, deputies were executing a search warrant in that area when residents inside the home indicated the suspect had just fled on foot.
According to the sheriff's office, the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Treylind James Lafley, is believed to be involved in more than a dozen thefts and a burglary recently reported in Lolo.
