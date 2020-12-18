LOLO-- The Great Lolo Light Fight is the name, and Christmas decorating is the game. The Lolo community is coming together to compete in the second annual home decorating contest.
For competitor Tiffany Spencer, the competition gets her entire family involved.
"This is my husband's thing. He does it with the kids [and] has a great time with it," Spencer said. "His mom passed away a few years ago and Christmas was her big holiday. She really loved the Christmas lights, so he does it in her memory."
Voting began on Dec. 10 and goes through Dec. 19. One winner will be announced on Facebook on Dec. 20. However, Kristina Tarran, the organizer of the event, said the effects of the contest last long after the winner is announced.
"It allows people in the community to talk to each other and get to know each other," Tarran said. "Then, moving forward it's, 'oh you were that house' or 'you had a great display."
