MISSOULA - Lolo National Forest is closing all their campgrounds, rental cabins and lookouts beginning March 28 due to coronavirus concerns.
The temporary shutdown will last until April 30 unless the order is canceled, according to a release from LNF. LNF is including all outhouses within the forest. They will also be suspending garbage services in the Maclay Flat, Blue Mountain, Pattee Canyon, Rattlesnake Recreation Area and Ferry Landing areas.
However, the closure does not include hiking trails, trailheads, recreation areas, spread out camping sites, or lake access sites, according to the release.
“We realize the outdoors is a place of refuge for many during this time; however, for the good of the community and for the safety of all, the best course of action is to close these sites until it’s safe to reopen them,” Carolyn Upton, Forest Supervisor, said in the release.
LNF says they will alert and give out refunds to cabin and lookout renters through Recreation.gov.
LNF says they would like forest recreators to practice "pack-it-in and pack-it-out" due to the limited trash services available, according to the release.
In the release, they also urge people to avoid doing dangerous activities, such as rock climbing or anything in the backcountry, to prevent injuries due to the lack of law enforcement and search and rescue at this time.