MISSOULA, Mont. - The Lolo National Forest is remembering a firefighter who was killed while battling the Lolo Peak Fire in the forest Aug. 2, 2017.

According to a Facebook post from LNF, Brent Witham was a member of the Vista Grande Hotshots. He grew up in California and came to Montana to help fight fires in 2017. A memorial sign in Witham's honor is posted on Highway 12 west of Lolo. 

LNF said Witham "is remembered as a skillful, courageous, and compassionate firefighter who came from a lineage of firefighters and was willing to do whatever it took to help others."

LNF continued, "Brent lives on in our memories and the Lolo National Forest and greater Forest Service family will never forget his sacrifice."

Tags

News For You